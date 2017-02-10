Instapaper 31 Stunden down, weitere Woche mit Problemen droht

„Sichere alles, lese es überall“: Das ist das Motto des bekannten Später-Lesen-Dienstes Instapaper.

Aktuell galt allerdings: „Sicher ist nichts, alles erst eine Woche später lesen“. Instapaper hatte nämlich mit einem großen Ausfall seiner Server zu kämpfen. Falls Ihr selbst ein Problem hatten: 31 Stunden war der Service lahmgelegt und damit offline.

Inzwischen ist Instapaper aber wieder nutzbar. Mit einer großen Einschränkung: Es gibt derzeit nur Zugriff auf die Inhalte, die Ihr in den vergangenen sechs Wochen gespeichert habt.

Allen anderen Content muss Instapaper nach den Server-Problem erst mühsam wiederherstellen. Das könne bis zu einer Woche dauern, verkünden die Macher in ihrem Hausblog:

„Extended Outage

Yesterday, February 8th, at 12:30PM PT Instapaper suffered from an outage that has extended through this morning.

After spending multiple hours on the phone with our cloud service provider, it appears we hit a system limit for our hosted database that’s preventing new articles from being saved. At this time, our only option is to export all data from our old database and import it into a new one. We expect the service to be fully recovered today, February 9.

We pride ourselves on being a reliable service with minimal downtime (we were up for 99.3% of 2016), and know many of you rely on Instapaper every day. We apologize that this issue has resulted in an extended period of downtime.

We assure you we haven’t lost any data. While you may not have been able to save articles during the outage, anything you’ve already saved to Instapaper is safe. We appreciate your patience while we work diligently to get it resolved.

– Instapaper Team“