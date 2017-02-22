Für Mac: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (22.2.2017)

    0

Mac-User versorgen wir auch heute wieder mit Top-Rabatten, die sich lohnen.

In unserer Übersicht findet Ihr die besten Schnäppchen. Die Liste wird im Tagesverlauf wie gewohnt regelmäßig von uns aktualisiert.

Produktivität

Outline – Notizen, Lokaler Dateispeicher & Cloud
Outline – Notizen, Lokaler Dateispeicher & Cloud
Produktivität
(161)
58 MB
39,99 €
38,99 €
ForkLift - File Manager and FTP/SFTP/WebDAV/Amazon S3 ...
ForkLift - File Manager and FTP/SFTP/WebDAV/Amazon S3 ...
Dienstprogramme
(430)
8.1 MB
12,99 €
Gratis
Lossless Photo Squeezer - Reduce Image Size
Lossless Photo Squeezer - Reduce Image Size
Fotografie
(16)
2.6 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
Wetter Widget+: Wettervorhersage auf Ihrem Desktop
Wetter Widget+: Wettervorhersage auf Ihrem Desktop
Wetter
Keine Bewertungen
215 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
To Audio Converter
To Audio Converter
Musik
Keine Bewertungen
9.6 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
Super Eraser - Remove Unwanted Objects & Fix Photos
Super Eraser - Remove Unwanted Objects & Fix Photos
Fotografie
Keine Bewertungen
7.3 MB
9,99 €
0,99 €
Photo Editor Movavi: Remove Objects & Enhance
Photo Editor Movavi: Remove Objects & Enhance
Fotografie
(36)
51 MB
12,99 €
8,99 €
After Focus - Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects
After Focus - Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects
Fotografie
(21)
14 MB
9,99 €
0,99 €

Better Rename 10
Better Rename 10
Dienstprogramme
Keine Bewertungen
6.1 MB
26,99 €
24,99 €
Mail Detective
Mail Detective
Dienstprogramme
(10)
1.2 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
UV - Ultraviolett
UV - Ultraviolett
Wetter
Keine Bewertungen
4 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Notebooks - All Your Documents, Files and Tasks
Notebooks - All Your Documents, Files and Tasks
Produktivität
(56)
15 MB
19,99 €
18,99 €
Screen Recorder Pro - Screen Capture HD Video
Screen Recorder Pro - Screen Capture HD Video
Video
(9)
9.1 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €

Spiele

Civilization: Beyond Earth
Civilization: Beyond Earth
Spiele
(60)
5557 MB
39,99 €
9,99 €
Conquist 2
Conquist 2
Spiele
(99)
40 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Nelly Cootalot - The Fowl Fleet
Nelly Cootalot - The Fowl Fleet
Spiele
(13)
821 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig