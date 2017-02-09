Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (9.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Finanzen
iPhone
(7)
17 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Pennies – Ihr persönliche Planer für Geld, Budget ...
Pennies – Ihr persönliche Planer für Geld, Budget ...
Finanzen
universal
(74)
74 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Outline – Organisierte Notizen, Ausgabe OneNote
Outline – Organisierte Notizen, Ausgabe OneNote
Produktivität
universal
(390)
94 MB
7,99 €
6,99 €
The Magic of Reality
The Magic of Reality
Bücher
iPad
(44)
757 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €

LAN Scan HD - Network Device Scanner
LAN Scan HD - Network Device Scanner
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(11)
3.7 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(67)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Creative Writer - Fun! Easy! Write! - Ideas for Writing ...
Creative Writer - Fun! Easy! Write! - Ideas for Writing ...
Bildung
universal
(10)
50 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Regenbogen Wetter Widget - Schöne Wettervorhersage
Regenbogen Wetter Widget - Schöne Wettervorhersage
Wetter
universal
(5)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
FS Calc
FS Calc
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(8)
1.6 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Moodnotes - Thought Journal / Mood Diary
Moodnotes - Thought Journal / Mood Diary
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(17)
52 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
SmartScan Express: fast PDF scanner
SmartScan Express: fast PDF scanner
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(119)
3 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
JotNot Pro - PDF Dokumenten Scanner mit Fax
JotNot Pro - PDF Dokumenten Scanner mit Fax
Wirtschaft
universal
(733)
25 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Foto und Video
universal
(62)
8.2 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
SelfieX - Automatische Rückkamera Selfie
SelfieX - Automatische Rückkamera Selfie
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
7.9 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(122)
41 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Fonta
Fonta
Foto und Video
iPhone
(20)
21 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Pixagram
Pixagram
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
25 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
ACDSee Pro
ACDSee Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(73)
92 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
Facetune
Facetune
Foto und Video
iPhone
(2193)
59 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €

Musik

Addictive Pro
Addictive Pro
Musik
iPad
(6)
42 MB
19,99 €
12,99 €
Ocarina
Ocarina
Musik
iPhone
(2477)
5.3 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Chordy
Chordy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
303 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Toca Store
Toca Store
Bildung
universal
(77)
66 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig