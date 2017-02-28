Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (28.2.2017)

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Wetter
universal
(36)
17 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Sorted - Stay Organised Fast
Sorted - Stay Organised Fast
Produktivität
universal
(22)
94 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
BuddyPoke Avatar-Ersteller
BuddyPoke Avatar-Ersteller
Soziale Netze
universal
(479)
77 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €

Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(345)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Produktivität
iPhone
(7)
15 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.9 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Wi-Fi Widget
Wi-Fi Widget
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
CircleTime - New era world rotating round calendar
CircleTime - New era world rotating round calendar
Produktivität
universal
(8)
16 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Produktivität
universal
(40)
118 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money
Mein Geld mit Money
Finanzen
iPhone
(99)
29 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Finanzen
iPad
(233)
63 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Hands-free Browser
Hands-free Browser
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
3.8 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(89)
43 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(88)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
Produktivität
universal
(3574)
54 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
Produktivität
universal
(3520)
186 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Produktivität
iPhone
(169)
53 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Produktivität
iPad
(31)
51 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Produktivität
universal
(411)
31 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

Exif Viewer von Fluntro für DSLR-Fotografie
Exif Viewer von Fluntro für DSLR-Fotografie
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
27 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
CamoGraphy
CamoGraphy
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Effects Studio
Effects Studio
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
66 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(13)
68 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera.
ProCamera.
Foto und Video
iPhone
(1217)
81 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera HD
ProCamera HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(116)
57 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

Klavier*
Klavier*
Musik
universal
(367)
42 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Little Big Piano
Little Big Piano
Musik
universal
(32)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Cube Synth
Cube Synth
Musik
iPad
(13)
23 MB
11,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
