Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (27.2.2017)

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.9 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Wi-Fi Widget
Wi-Fi Widget
Dienstprogramme
universal
(11)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

CircleTime - New era world rotating round calendar
CircleTime - New era world rotating round calendar
Produktivität
universal
(8)
16 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Seterra Erdkunde (Vollversion)
Seterra Erdkunde (Vollversion)
Bildung
universal
(5)
43 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Produktivität
universal
(40)
118 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money
Mein Geld mit Money
Finanzen
iPhone
(99)
29 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Finanzen
iPad
(233)
63 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Hands-free Browser
Hands-free Browser
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
3.8 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(89)
43 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(86)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
Produktivität
universal
(3573)
54 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
Produktivität
universal
(3517)
186 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Produktivität
iPhone
(169)
53 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Produktivität
iPad
(31)
51 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Produktivität
universal
(411)
31 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

CamoGraphy
CamoGraphy
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Effects Studio
Effects Studio
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
66 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(13)
68 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Foto und Video
universal
(57)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
ProCamera.
ProCamera.
Foto und Video
iPhone
(1215)
81 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera HD
ProCamera HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(116)
57 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

Klavier*
Klavier*
Musik
universal
(367)
42 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Little Big Piano
Little Big Piano
Musik
universal
(32)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Cube Synth
Cube Synth
Musik
iPad
(13)
23 MB
11,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
