Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (24.2.2017)

Auch am Freitag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
Produktivität
universal
(3494)
186 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
Paper Keyboard - Fast typing and playing with an ...
Paper Keyboard - Fast typing and playing with an ...
Unterhaltung
universal
(233)
55 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Die Elemente von Theodore Gray
Die Elemente von Theodore Gray
Bücher
universal
(143)
1752 MB
13,99 €
6,99 €
Leonardo da Vinci: Anatomy
Leonardo da Vinci: Anatomy
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(10)
1792 MB
13,99 €
6,99 €
Die Pyramiden in 3D
Die Pyramiden in 3D
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(11)
1412 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €
Molecules by Theodore Gray
Molecules by Theodore Gray
Bildung
universal
(9)
789 MB
13,99 €
6,99 €
Die Elemente in Aktion von Theodore Gray
Die Elemente in Aktion von Theodore Gray
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(21)
586 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Das Sonnensystem
Das Sonnensystem
Bücher
iPad
(23)
1127 MB
13,99 €
6,99 €
Shakespeare’s Sonnets
Shakespeare’s Sonnets
Unterhaltung
iPad
(8)
1476 MB
13,99 €
6,99 €
iDisplay
iDisplay
Produktivität
universal
(301)
6 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €

Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Produktivität
iPhone
(169)
53 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
RUNNER’S WORLD: Halbmarathon in 100 Tagen
RUNNER’S WORLD: Halbmarathon in 100 Tagen
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(6)
52 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Produktivität
iPad
(31)
51 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Produktivität
universal
(411)
31 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
Produktivität
universal
(232)
20 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

ProCamera.
ProCamera.
Foto und Video
iPhone
(1202)
81 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera HD
ProCamera HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(115)
57 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Slow Shutter Cam
Slow Shutter Cam
Foto und Video
universal
(270)
4.3 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
8mm Vintage Camera
8mm Vintage Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(461)
21 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
19 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
Foto und Video
iPhone
(16)
23 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Little Big Piano
Little Big Piano
Musik
universal
(32)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Cube Synth
Cube Synth
Musik
iPad
(13)
23 MB
11,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
