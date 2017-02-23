Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (23.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

iDisplay
iDisplay
Produktivität
universal
(301)
6 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Produktivität
iPhone
(169)
53 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
RUNNER’S WORLD: Halbmarathon in 100 Tagen
RUNNER’S WORLD: Halbmarathon in 100 Tagen
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(6)
52 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Produktivität
iPad
(31)
51 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €

Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Produktivität
universal
(411)
31 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
Produktivität
universal
(232)
20 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
myTranslator.io: Voice and Text Translator
myTranslator.io: Voice and Text Translator
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(5)
65 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
UnFollowers on Instagram Pro -IG Followers Tracker
UnFollowers on Instagram Pro -IG Followers Tracker
Soziale Netze
universal
(14)
36 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(85)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
OPlayer - video player, classic media streaming
OPlayer - video player, classic media streaming
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(257)
82 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
OPlayer HD - video player, classic media streaming
OPlayer HD - video player, classic media streaming
Unterhaltung
iPad
(606)
121 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
pilightControl
pilightControl
Dienstprogramme
universal
(17)
42 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
Produktivität
universal
(8)
3.8 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Speech Calculator Pro
Speech Calculator Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(10)
13 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Thunderspace 5k ~ Schlaf Entspannung und Meditation mit ...
Thunderspace 5k ~ Schlaf Entspannung und Meditation mit ...
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(380)
114 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

ProCamera.
ProCamera.
Foto und Video
iPhone
(1202)
81 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Slow Shutter Cam
Slow Shutter Cam
Foto und Video
universal
(269)
4.3 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
8mm Vintage Camera
8mm Vintage Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(461)
21 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
19 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
Foto und Video
iPhone
(16)
23 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Little Big Piano
Little Big Piano
Musik
universal
(32)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Cube Synth
Cube Synth
Musik
iPad
(13)
23 MB
11,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
