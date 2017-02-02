Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (2.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

SmartScan Express: fast PDF scanner
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(119)
3 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(33)
6.4 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
JotNot Pro - PDF Dokumenten Scanner mit Fax
Wirtschaft
universal
(729)
25 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Find My Car - GPS Auto Parken Location Tracker
Navigation
iPhone
(102)
8.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fuel: Kosten Rechner, Günstige Tankstellen Finden
Produktivität
iPhone
(112)
12 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Fuel Screen

Pin Points - Flight, Driving Distance Calculator
Navigation
universal
(27)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
iNavX – Sailing, Boating and Marine Navigation
Navigation
universal
(123)
79 MB
24,99 €
19,99 €
Map For Contacts
Navigation
universal
(7)
2.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
5coins - Spend Everyday
Finanzen
universal
(242)
17 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
CircleTime - new era round spinning sun calendar
Produktivität
universal
(8)
16 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Countdown+ Professional event tracking & counting
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
38 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
WaterMinder - Wasser Erinnerung
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(340)
86 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Brushstroke
Foto und Video
universal
(149)
59 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

Musik Player Pro für YouTube - Unbegrenzt Lieder ...
Unterhaltung
universal
(33)
11 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
Paper Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(85)
19 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Paintbrush - Photo + Video Art Filters and Effects
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
7.6 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(215)
26 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
CamoGraphy
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
15 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
BeCasso – Erstelle Kunstwerke aus Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Pixelmator
Foto und Video
universal
(434)
127 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Procreate Pocket
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(22)
71 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Waterlogue
Foto und Video
universal
(139)
53 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

Chordy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
303 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Attractor
Produktivität
iPhone
(53)
22 MB
6,99 €
1,99 €
Karte der tonalen Harmonik Pro
Musik
iPad
(10)
104 MB
11,99 €
5,99 €
Meteor Multitrack Recorder
Musik
iPad
(50)
121 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Vincents Dream
Spiele
universal
(8)
93 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Hoopa City 2
Bildung
universal
(8)
162 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
