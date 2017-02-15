Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (15.2.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.
Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.
Produktivität
Wirtschaft
iPhone
13 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Wirtschaft
iPad
14 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
72 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
95 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Soziale Netze
iPhone
6.3 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
6.4 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Wirtschaft
iPhone
4.8 MB
7,99 €
6,99 €
Soziale Netze
iPad
72 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Soziale Netze
iPad
10 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
102 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Nachschlagewerke
iPad
27 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Nachschlagewerke
iPhone
25 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Soziale Netze
iPhone
26 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Bildung
universal
96 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Produktivität
iPad
94 MB
14,99 €
Gratis
13 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
47 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
1.2 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Bildung
iPhone
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Lifestyle
universal
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Bildung
universal
224 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Produktivität
universal
58 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Foto/Video
Foto und Video
universal
8.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Foto und Video
universal
16 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Foto und Video
universal
12 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Foto und Video
universal
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Foto und Video
iPhone
44 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €
Musik
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Musik
universal
36 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Musik
universal
193 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
Kinder
Bildung
iPad
387 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Bildung
iPad
251 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Bildung
universal
171 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Teile
Deine Meinung ist wichtig