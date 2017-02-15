Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (15.2.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Note-Ify Pro Cloud
Note-Ify Pro Cloud
Wirtschaft
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Note-Ify HD Pro
Note-Ify HD Pro
Wirtschaft
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
14 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Away: Meditation & Achtsamkeit zum schlafen, entspannen, ...
Away: Meditation & Achtsamkeit zum schlafen, entspannen, ...
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(61)
72 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Flowing ~ Meditation & Achtsamkeit
Flowing ~ Meditation & Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(117)
95 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Kool: Hör auf zu tippen und konvertiere Deine Stimme ...
Kool: Hör auf zu tippen und konvertiere Deine Stimme ...
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(18)
6.3 MB
5,99 €
Gratis

PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(33)
6.4 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
PhotoScan PDF Pro: scan, save photos and documents
PhotoScan PDF Pro: scan, save photos and documents
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(9)
4.8 MB
7,99 €
6,99 €
Email ++ HD
Email ++ HD
Soziale Netze
iPad
(5)
72 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Spracherkenner HD : Wandeln Sie mit dieser Diktier-App ...
Spracherkenner HD : Wandeln Sie mit dieser Diktier-App ...
Soziale Netze
iPad
(35)
10 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Produktivität
universal
(415)
102 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Übersetzer HD !!
Übersetzer HD !!
Nachschlagewerke
iPad
(28)
27 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Intelligenter Übersetzer!
Intelligenter Übersetzer!
Nachschlagewerke
iPhone
(55)
25 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Aktive Stimme : Sprache in Text
Aktive Stimme : Sprache in Text
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(992)
26 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(46)
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Bildung
universal
(411)
96 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Readiris
Readiris
Produktivität
iPad
(18)
94 MB
14,99 €
Gratis
RadioApp - Ein einfaches Radio für iPhone und iPod touch
RadioApp - Ein einfaches Radio für iPhone und iPod touch
Musik
iPhone
(143)
13 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
Produktivität
universal
(88)
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(344)
47 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Data Master - Monitor Cellular & Wifi Data Usage
Data Master - Monitor Cellular & Wifi Data Usage
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(12)
1.2 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPhone
(907)
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
universal
(24)
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Star Walk™ 2 Sterne, Planeten und Konstellationen
Star Walk™ 2 Sterne, Planeten und Konstellationen
Bildung
universal
(565)
224 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPad
(1118)
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(2866)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Notebooks 8
Notebooks 8
Produktivität
universal
(177)
58 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €

Foto/Video

Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Foto und Video
universal
(63)
8.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(81)
16 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
BlackCam - Black&White Camera
BlackCam - Black&White Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(16)
12 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €

Musik

Rehearsal Player-Music Player for musicians ...
Rehearsal Player-Music Player for musicians ...
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Filtatron
Filtatron
Musik
universal
(121)
36 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Model 15
Model 15
Musik
universal
(43)
193 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €

Kinder

Der kleine Drache
Der kleine Drache
Bildung
iPad
(9)
387 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Frosty, der Schneemann
Frosty, der Schneemann
Bildung
iPad
(33)
251 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Sago Mini Superheld
Sago Mini Superheld
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
171 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
