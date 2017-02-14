Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (14.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Bildung
universal
(411)
96 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Readiris
Readiris
Produktivität
iPad
(18)
94 MB
14,99 €
Gratis

RadioApp - Ein einfaches Radio für iPhone und iPod touch
RadioApp - Ein einfaches Radio für iPhone und iPod touch
Musik
iPhone
(144)
13 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
Produktivität
universal
(88)
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(344)
47 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Data Master - Monitor Cellular & Wifi Data Usage
Data Master - Monitor Cellular & Wifi Data Usage
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(12)
1.2 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPhone
(907)
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
universal
(24)
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Star Walk™ 2 Sterne, Planeten und Konstellationen
Star Walk™ 2 Sterne, Planeten und Konstellationen
Bildung
universal
(565)
224 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPad
(1118)
143 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(2864)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Notebooks 8
Notebooks 8
Produktivität
universal
(177)
58 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
My Sketch Paper - Write, Paint on Notebook
My Sketch Paper - Write, Paint on Notebook
Lifestyle
iPhone
(54)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
My Sketch Paper HD - Write, Paint on Notebook
My Sketch Paper HD - Write, Paint on Notebook
Produktivität
iPad
(8)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(16)
20 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Einführung in die Mathematik
Einführung in die Mathematik
Bildung
universal
(68)
109 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Foto und Video
universal
(566)
14 MB
8,99 €
5,99 €
CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
Navigation
iPhone
(167)
72 MB
34,99 €
27,99 €

Foto/Video

BlackCam - Black&White Camera
BlackCam - Black&White Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(16)
12 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €
ACDSee Pro
ACDSee Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(77)
92 MB
6,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Rehearsal Player-Music Player for musicians ...
Rehearsal Player-Music Player for musicians ...
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Filtatron
Filtatron
Musik
universal
(121)
36 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Animoog für iPhone
Animoog für iPhone
Musik
universal
(70)
20 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Animoog
Animoog
Musik
iPad
(647)
52 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
Model 15
Model 15
Musik
universal
(43)
193 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
BeatPad
BeatPad
Musik
universal
(123)
313 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Addictive Pro
Addictive Pro
Musik
iPad
(7)
42 MB
19,99 €
12,99 €
Chordy
Chordy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
303 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Der kleine Drache
Der kleine Drache
Bildung
iPad
(9)
387 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Frosty, der Schneemann
Frosty, der Schneemann
Bildung
iPad
(33)
251 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Sago Mini Superheld
Sago Mini Superheld
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
171 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

