Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (12.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Runtastic Heart Rate PRO Herzfrequenz & Pulsmesser
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(2839)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Notebooks 8
Notebooks 8
Produktivität
universal
(177)
58 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €

My Sketch Paper - Write, Paint on Notebook
My Sketch Paper - Write, Paint on Notebook
Lifestyle
iPhone
(54)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
My Sketch Paper HD - Write, Paint on Notebook
My Sketch Paper HD - Write, Paint on Notebook
Produktivität
iPad
(8)
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(15)
20 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Einführung in die Mathematik
Einführung in die Mathematik
Bildung
universal
(68)
109 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Chart Calendar
Chart Calendar
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
33 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Foto und Video
universal
(565)
14 MB
8,99 €
5,99 €
CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
Navigation
iPhone
(167)
72 MB
34,99 €
27,99 €

Foto/Video

Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(23)
39 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(7)
40 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
VectorPaper+
VectorPaper+
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
8.3 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
SaveAgram : Save Your Own instagram pictures
SaveAgram : Save Your Own instagram pictures
Soziale Netze
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
5.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(21)
1.4 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
ACDSee Pro
ACDSee Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(76)
92 MB
6,99 €
Gratis

Musik

TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(11)
10 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Addictive Pro
Addictive Pro
Musik
iPad
(7)
42 MB
19,99 €
12,99 €
Chordy
Chordy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
303 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Sago Mini Superheld
Sago Mini Superheld
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
171 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Mein Bauernhof - Tiere, Traktoren und Abenteuer in ...
Mein Bauernhof - Tiere, Traktoren und Abenteuer in ...
Bildung
universal
(131)
542 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Toca Store
Toca Store
Bildung
universal
(77)
66 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig