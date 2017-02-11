Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (11.2.2017)

    0

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Chart Calendar
Chart Calendar
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
33 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Notebooks 8
Notebooks 8
Produktivität
universal
(177)
58 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Foto und Video
universal
(565)
14 MB
8,99 €
5,99 €

CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
CoPilot Europa – GPS Navigation & Offline Karten
Navigation
iPhone
(167)
72 MB
34,99 €
27,99 €
Cosmic Top
Cosmic Top
Unterhaltung
universal
(28)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Bubble Tower HD
Bubble Tower HD
Spiele
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
2.7 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Evolution – Faszination Erdgeschichte: Urtiere, ...
Evolution – Faszination Erdgeschichte: Urtiere, ...
Bildung
iPad
(5)
1216 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €
Work Time - Elegant Schreibtisch Uhr mit Kalender und ...
Work Time - Elegant Schreibtisch Uhr mit Kalender und ...
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(51)
5.3 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Finanzen
iPhone
(7)
17 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Produktivität
universal
(11)
25 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
CircleTime - new era round spinning sun calendar
CircleTime - new era round spinning sun calendar
Produktivität
universal
(8)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
The Magic of Reality
The Magic of Reality
Bücher
iPad
(44)
757 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
LAN Scan HD - Network Device Scanner
LAN Scan HD - Network Device Scanner
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(11)
3.7 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(68)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Creative Writer - Fun! Easy! Write! - Ideas for Writing ...
Creative Writer - Fun! Easy! Write! - Ideas for Writing ...
Bildung
universal
(10)
50 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Regenbogen Wetter Widget - Schöne Wettervorhersage
Regenbogen Wetter Widget - Schöne Wettervorhersage
Wetter
universal
(6)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(21)
1.4 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Slidebox - Photo Manager & Album Organizer
Foto und Video
universal
(62)
8.2 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
SelfieX - Automatische Rückkamera Selfie
SelfieX - Automatische Rückkamera Selfie
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
7.9 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
ACDSee Pro
ACDSee Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(75)
92 MB
6,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Addictive Pro
Addictive Pro
Musik
iPad
(7)
42 MB
19,99 €
12,99 €
Chordy
Chordy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
303 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Toca Store
Toca Store
Bildung
universal
(77)
66 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig