Die Uhr von Steve Jobs: Seiko legt „Chariot“ neu auf

Diese Uhr hat jeder Apple-Kenner schon mal gesehen, wenn auch nur unbewusst.

Die „Chariot“ von Seiko hat Steve Jobs mit ihrem schlichten Design zugesagt. An dem Tag, an dem das weltbekannte Foto von Jobs mit seinem Macintosh auf dem Schoß entstand, hatte er diese Uhr getragen. Sie ist auch auf dem Foto zu sehen, achtet mal auf Steves linken Arm.





Die originale Uhr wurde letztes Jahr für 42.500 Dollar verkauft, wie 9to5 Mac berichtet. Das Modell wird jetzt aber von Seiko wieder aufgelegt. Die Uhr wird den gleichen Minimalismus bieten und sowohl in Schwarz, als auch in Weiß in den Größen 33 mm und 37,5 mm erscheinen.

Das Band besteht aus schwarzem Leder. Wer die limitierte Edition kaufen will, muss sie sich allerdings im Internet oder in Japan besorgen. Die Uhr wird nämlich nur dort ab 10. März für umgerechnet 170 Euro erhältlich sein.

Norman Seeff, der Fotograf des Fotos, blickt zurück auf den damaligen Moment. Er musste Jobs erst näher kommen, um die nötige Intimität herzustellen:

“We were just sitting, talking about creativity and everyday stuff in his living room. I was beginning to build a level of intimacy with him, and then he rushed off, and came back in and plopped down in that pose. He spontaneously sat down with a Macintosh in his lap. I got the shot the first time.

We did do a few more shots later on, and he even did a few yoga poses – he lifted his leg and put it over his shoulder – and I just thought we were two guys hanging out, chatting away, and enjoying the relationship.

It wasn’t like there was a conceptualization here – this was completely off the cuff, spontaneity that we never thought would become a magazine image.”