Bis 40 Prozent Rabatt: Anker mit Spar-Aktion zum Valentinstag

Am 14. Februar ist Valentinstag. Anker hat eine große Spar-Aktion am Start.
Wir erinnern Euch gern noch einmal daran: Bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt sind möglich. Der beliebte Zubehöranbieter reduziert gleich 16 Produkte. Wir haben für Euch die Übersicht aller Angebote mit alten und neuen Preis.
Die Aktion gilt solange der Vorrat reicht.
Die Übersicht aller Angebote
- PowerLine+ Lightning-Kabel
mit Code ANKERVTT
9,09 statt 12,99 Euro
- PowerCore 13.000 mAh Powerbank
mit Code ANKERVTT
20,29 statt 28,99 Euro
- USB-C- auf USB-2.0-Kabel
mit Code ANKERVTD
4,40 statt 6,29 Euro
- PowerCore 20.100 mAh Powerbank
mit Code ANKERVTD
51,77 statt 73,95 Euro
- PowerPort+1 USB-Ladegerät
mit Code ANKERVTA
9,59 statt 11,99 Euro
- PowerPort 10 Qi-Ladegerät
mit Code ANKERVTA
15,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- PowerLine Lightning-Kabel, 30 cm
mit Code ANKERVTG
6,74 statt 8,99 Euro
- PowerCore Slim 5000 mAh
mit Code ANKERVTG
16,49 statt 21,99 Euro
- SoundBuds Kopfhörer
mit Code ANKERTVY
27,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- SoundCore Nano Speaker
mit Code ANKERTVY
11,19 statt 15,99 Euro
- ClearShell iPhone 7 Hülle
mit Code ANKERVTC
3,77 statt 6,29 Euro
- GlassGuard iPhone 7 Hülle
mit Code ANKERVTC
3,77 statt 6,29 Euro
- PowerPort Speed 5 Ladegerät
mit Code ANKERVTE
26,39 statt 32,99 Euro
- PowerCore Speed 20.000 mAh
mit Code ANKERVTE
34,39 statt 42,99 Euro
- PowerLine+ Micro-USB-Kabel
mit Code ANKERVTX
5,59 statt 6,99 Euro
- PowerDrive Speed 2 KFZ-Ladegerät
mit Code ANKERVTX
13,59 statt 16,99 Euro
