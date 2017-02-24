Akku-Abstürze im iPhone 6s: iOS 10.2.1 behebt laut Apple Problem

iOS 10.2.1 soll laut Apple bei vielen iPhone 6s die bekannten Akku-Probleme lösen.

Vor knapp einem Monat wurde iOS 10.2.1 veröffentlicht. In einem Statement gegenüber TechCrunch hat sich Apple nun dazu geäußert, dass das Update bei vielen Usern des iPhone 6 und des iPhone 6s den Akku (wieder) verbessert.

Im vergangenen Jahr gab es immer wieder Berichte von Usern des iPhone 6s, deren Geräte sich unerwartet bei einem angeblichen Akku-Stand von rund 30 Prozent abschalteten. Apple hat deshalb ein Austausch-Programm ins Leben gerufen.

Derartige Probleme scheint Apple mit der aktuellen Version von iOS 10 weitgehend behoben zu haben. Rund 80 Prozent aller betroffenen iPhone 6s und ca. 70 Prozent aller betroffenen iPhone 6 laufen laut Apples Angaben wieder normal.

iOS 10.2.1 ist zurzeit auf rund 50 Prozent aller aktiven iOS-Geräte installiert. In den kommenden Wochen sollten sich die Zahlen also noch weiter verbessern.

Apple empfiehlt mit den guten Zahlen allen Usern eines iPhone 6(s) daher indirekt, sich die neue Version zu installieren.

Alle User, die weiterhin Probleme haben, können außerdem jederzeit AppleCare kontaktieren. Hier das ganze Statement im Wortlaut:

With iOS 10.2.1, Apple made improvements to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns that a small number of users were experiencing with their iPhone. iOS 10.2.1 already has over 50% of active iOS devices upgraded and the diagnostic data we’ve received from upgraders shows that for this small percentage of users experiencing the issue, we’re seeing a more than 80% reduction in iPhone 6s and over 70% reduction on iPhone 6 of devices unexpectedly shutting down.

We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown. It is important to note that these unexpected shutdowns are not a safety issue, but we understand it can be an inconvenience and wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible. If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare.