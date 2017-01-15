Für Mac: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (15.1.2017)

Mac-User versorgen wir auch heute wieder mit Top-Rabatten, die sich lohnen.

In unserer Übersicht findet Ihr die besten Schnäppchen. Die Liste wird im Tagesverlauf wie gewohnt regelmäßig von uns aktualisiert.

Produktivität

iWriter Pro
iWriter Pro
Produktivität
Keine Bewertungen
5.6 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Mind Vector- Mind Mapping, Brainstorming, Optische ...
Mind Vector- Mind Mapping, Brainstorming, Optische ...
Wirtschaft
(13)
7 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
WeatherPlus
WeatherPlus
Wetter
Keine Bewertungen
2.1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Filtromatic
Filtromatic
Fotografie
(5)
2.2 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
MathStudio
MathStudio
Produktivität
Keine Bewertungen
1.4 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
Mouse Hider
Mouse Hider
Dienstprogramme
(14)
0.5 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
WISO eür + kasse: 2017 - Ideal für Selbständige
WISO eür + kasse: 2017 - Ideal für Selbständige
Finanzen
Keine Bewertungen
288 MB
44,99 €
39,99 €
Music Converter Pro - Batch Audio Convert
Music Converter Pro - Batch Audio Convert
Musik
(8)
11 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Fantastical 2 - Kalender und Erinnerungen
Fantastical 2 - Kalender und Erinnerungen
Produktivität
(167)
12 MB
49,99 €
39,99 €
djay Pro
djay Pro
Musik
(116)
251 MB
49,99 €
39,99 €
Pastebot
Pastebot
Produktivität
(11)
8.4 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €

pastebot-mac

Intensify
Intensify
Fotografie
(108)
58 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €

Spiele

SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
Spiele
(118)
1092 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Suche in Tibet: Jenseits des Endes der Welt (Full)
Suche in Tibet: Jenseits des Endes der Welt (Full)
Spiele
(5)
975 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Der Geheimbund 3: In Alten Zeiten (Full)
Der Geheimbund 3: In Alten Zeiten (Full)
Spiele
(17)
931 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €
Black Rainbow (Full)
Black Rainbow (Full)
Spiele
(7)
509 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Kaptain Brawe - A Brawe New World (Full)
Kaptain Brawe - A Brawe New World (Full)
Spiele
(21)
248 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Trainz Simulator 2
Trainz Simulator 2
Spiele
(49)
8154 MB
39,99 €
25,99 €
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
9449 MB
39,99 €
9,99 €
Kingdom Tales (Full)
Kingdom Tales (Full)
Spiele
(10)
464 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Borderlands Game Of The Year
Borderlands Game Of The Year
Spiele
(99)
9056 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
