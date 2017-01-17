Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (17.1.2017)

    1

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Note-Ify Noten
Note-Ify Noten
Produktivität
universal
(80)
5 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
universal
(102)
43 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(47)
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(32)
6.4 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
DayEntry - quick diary, journal for Evernote
DayEntry - quick diary, journal for Evernote
Lifestyle
universal
(6)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
BusyBox - Zeit und Ziele besser verwalten
BusyBox - Zeit und Ziele besser verwalten
Wirtschaft
universal
(11)
8.5 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
DayEntry - quick diary, journal for Evernote
DayEntry - quick diary, journal for Evernote
Lifestyle
niversal
(6)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
NoteFace - Watch Face Notes
NoteFace - Watch Face Notes
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
21 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Schlank im Schlaf Abendessen - Die original Rezepte
Schlank im Schlaf Abendessen - Die original Rezepte
Essen und Trinken
universal
(18)
71 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Notes Writer+ PDF Annotator and Word Processor
Notes Writer+ PDF Annotator and Word Processor
Produktivität
universal
(116)
135 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(95)
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Sygic Europe: GPS Navigation, TomTom Karten
Sygic Europe: GPS Navigation, TomTom Karten
Navigation
niversal
(1080)
115 MB
16,99 €
15,99 €
Data Widget
Data Widget
Dienstprogramme
universal
(188)
25 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Foto Übersetzen - Kamera-Scanner, PDF, OCR ...
Foto Übersetzen - Kamera-Scanner, PDF, OCR ...
Produktivität
universal
(229)
83 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Finanzen
universal
(16)
15 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

easy-spending-screen

InstaPlace
InstaPlace
Reisen
iPhone
(478)
41 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Diktiergerät Pro
Diktiergerät Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
2.7 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Alti - Minimalistischen Reisehöhenmesser & Kompass
Alti - Minimalistischen Reisehöhenmesser & Kompass
Navigation
universal
(10)
6.1 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Zen Habits - Simplicity, Happiness, Minimalism
Zen Habits - Simplicity, Happiness, Minimalism
Lifestyle
iPhone
(6)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
CloudPlayer Pro – Musikwiedergabe von Audiodateien
CloudPlayer Pro – Musikwiedergabe von Audiodateien
Musik
universal
(9)
24 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Adrian James Sixpack-Bauchmuskel-Training Lite
Adrian James Sixpack-Bauchmuskel-Training Lite
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(120)
57 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Angle Meter PRO
Angle Meter PRO
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(5)
3 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2445)
91 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Flowing ~ Meditation & Achtsamkeit
Flowing ~ Meditation & Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(116)
95 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mac Fernbedienung, Tastatur und Trackpad [ Pro ]
Mac Fernbedienung, Tastatur und Trackpad [ Pro ]
Dienstprogramme
universal
(20)
24 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
QUICKSTART FITNESS by Virtual Trainer
QUICKSTART FITNESS by Virtual Trainer
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(7)
13 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Week Calendar
Week Calendar
Produktivität
iPhone
(6124)
61 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Fantastical 2 für iPhone - Kalendar + Erinnerungen
Fantastical 2 für iPhone - Kalendar + Erinnerungen
Produktivität
iPhone
(1000)
36 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Fantastical 2 für iPad - Kalender und Erinnerungen
Fantastical 2 für iPad - Kalender und Erinnerungen
Produktivität
iPad
(216)
34 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
djay Pro
djay Pro
Musik
iPad
(113)
283 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
djay 2 für iPhone
djay 2 für iPhone
Musik
iPhone
(879)
72 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Duet Display
Duet Display
Produktivität
universal
(1216)
21 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €

Foto/Video

Air-Photos
Air-Photos
Dienstprogramme
universal
(21)
4.6 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
MoviePro : Video Recorder with Limitless options
MoviePro : Video Recorder with Limitless options
Foto und Video
universal
(166)
13 MB
6,99 €
5,99 €
Auto Adjust
Auto Adjust
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
3.1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Exif Viewer Gratis von Fluntro für Fotografen
Exif Viewer Gratis von Fluntro für Fotografen
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
24 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Musik

ChordUp
ChordUp
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
39 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Apollo MIDI over Bluetooth
Apollo MIDI over Bluetooth
Musik
universal
(5)
2.4 MB
9,99 €
2,99 €
VocaLive for iPad
VocaLive for iPad
Musik
iPad
(30)
200 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
AmpliTube
AmpliTube
Musik
iPhone
(120)
675 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
iLectric Piano for iPad
iLectric Piano for iPad
Musik
iPad
(15)
574 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
VocaLive
VocaLive
Musik
iPhone
(15)
150 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
iGrand Piano
iGrand Piano
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
591 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
DJ Rig
DJ Rig
Musik
iPhone
(12)
40 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
DJ Rig for iPad
DJ Rig for iPad
Musik
iPad
(8)
66 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Intercom for Sonos
Intercom for Sonos
Musik
universal
(15)
15 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €

Kinder

Hoopa City 2
Hoopa City 2
Bildung
universal
(8)
162 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Meine Bauarbeiter: Bagger, Kran und Kipplaster App für ...
Meine Bauarbeiter: Bagger, Kran und Kipplaster App für ...
Bildung
universal
(90)
524 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Logik Spielplatz
Logik Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(15)
30 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
in diesem Artikel

