Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (22.12.2016)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(126)
64 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Produktivität
iPad
(70)
37 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
YoWindow Wetter
YoWindow Wetter
Wetter
universal
(1446)
56 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Tweetbot 4 for Twitter
Tweetbot 4 for Twitter
Soziale Netze
universal
(371)
12 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
djay Pro
djay Pro
Musik
iPad
(102)
283 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Byword
Byword
Produktivität
universal
(109)
9.5 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
SnipNotes
SnipNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(29)
56 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Carbo - Für handschriftliche Notizen
Carbo - Für handschriftliche Notizen
Produktivität
universal
(28)
42 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €
Streets 3 für Street View
Streets 3 für Street View
Navigation
universal
(26)
24 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Bücher
universal
(172)
58 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
universal
(24)
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
SharpScan Pro + OCR: Doks als PDF scannen
SharpScan Pro + OCR: Doks als PDF scannen
Wirtschaft
universal
(81)
33 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Finanzen
universal
(16)
15 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Erste Hilfe für Kinder bei Vergiftungen - Lite
Erste Hilfe für Kinder bei Vergiftungen - Lite
Medizin
universal
(109)
63 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Babymassage
Babymassage
Medizin
universal
(77)
96 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Parkbud
Parkbud
Navigation
iPhone
(311)
39 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Textkraft Professional - Text schreiben, Korrektur & ...
Textkraft Professional - Text schreiben, Korrektur & ...
Produktivität
universal
(289)
63 MB
12,99 €
9,99 €
Business Card Reader Plus: VisitenkartenScanner
Business Card Reader Plus: VisitenkartenScanner
Wirtschaft
universal
(204)
87 MB
39,99 €
9,99 €
Linky — Share webpage links, images and text
Linky — Share webpage links, images and text
Soziale Netze
universal
(5)
10 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Wetter
universal
(36)
17 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Primo Do
Primo Do
Produktivität
universal
(12)
16 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
TextGrabber: QR, OCR text erkennen und übersetzen
TextGrabber: QR, OCR text erkennen und übersetzen
Produktivität
universal
(680)
121 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
FineScanner PRO: dokumentenerkennung PDF und JPG
FineScanner PRO: dokumentenerkennung PDF und JPG
Wirtschaft
(105)
62 MB
39,99 €
9,99 €
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(62)
47 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Duet Display
Duet Display
Produktivität
universal
(1158)
21 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
SPEEDOMETER™
SPEEDOMETER™
Navigation
universal
(40)
71 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Mimir Kopfrechnen
Mimir Kopfrechnen
Bildung
universal
(31)
9.5 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mimir Gedächtniskunst
Mimir Gedächtniskunst
Bildung
universal
(11)
20 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
8player - DLNA / UPnP, SMB, FTP Player
8player - DLNA / UPnP, SMB, FTP Player
Unterhaltung
universal
(612)
51 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Bildung
universal
(166)
77 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Notability
Notability
Produktivität
universal
(1803)
90 MB
9,99 €
6,99 €
Maps 3D PRO - GPS für Fahrrad, Wandern, Ski
Maps 3D PRO - GPS für Fahrrad, Wandern, Ski
Navigation
iPhone
(2472)
26 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
ChronoBurn Kalorienzähler
ChronoBurn Kalorienzähler
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(8)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
Produktivität
universal
(88)
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

City Maps 2 Go

CoPilot DACH - GPS Navigation mit Offline Karten
CoPilot DACH - GPS Navigation mit Offline Karten
Navigation
universal
(216)
976 MB
19,99 €
13,99 €
m48+
m48+
Produktivität
universal
(24)
64 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
Fitness Point Pro
Fitness Point Pro
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2199)
86 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
NAVIGON Europe
NAVIGON Europe
Navigation
universal
(15054)
138 MB
79,99 €
54,99 €

Foto/Video

Asketch
Asketch
Unterhaltung
universal
(76)
2 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(121)
41 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Retromatic 2.0
Retromatic 2.0
Foto und Video
iPhone
(177)
63 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Retromatic HD 2.0
Retromatic HD 2.0
Foto und Video
iPad
(117)
66 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Filters for iPhone and iPad
Filters for iPhone and iPad
Foto und Video
universal
(9)
87 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Bazaart Foto Editor - Frohe Weihnachten Edition
Bazaart Foto Editor - Frohe Weihnachten Edition
Foto und Video
universal
(247)
113 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
MyBrushes Pro - Sketch, Paint and Draw
MyBrushes Pro - Sketch, Paint and Draw
Foto und Video
iPhone
(9)
38 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Intercom for Sonos
Intercom for Sonos
Musik
universal
(14)
15 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
Echo Pad - Multi Effects Processor
Echo Pad - Multi Effects Processor
Musik
universal
(28)
13 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Caramel - Crunch and Crusher Effects Processor
Caramel - Crunch and Crusher Effects Processor
Musik
iPad
(9)
5.3 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Swoopster - Fuzz Flanger Effects Processor
Swoopster - Fuzz Flanger Effects Processor
Musik
iPad
(15)
5.4 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Sliver
Sliver
Musik
iPad
(7)
33 MB
5,99 €
1,99 €
GuitarCapo+
GuitarCapo+
Musik
universal
(7)
139 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
GlitchBreaks
GlitchBreaks
Musik
universal
(18)
64 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
djay Pro
djay Pro
Musik
iPad
(102)
283 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
djay 2 für iPhone
djay 2 für iPhone
Musik
iPhone
(874)
72 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
djay 2
djay 2
Musik
iPad
(1388)
114 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Navichord - intuitive chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Navichord - intuitive chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Musik
iPad
(19)
35 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €
Master FX - Classic effects
Master FX - Classic effects
Musik
iPad
(5)
8.4 MB
11,99 €
6,99 €
RMX-1000 for iPad
RMX-1000 for iPad
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
18 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
djay 2
djay 2
Musik
iPad
(1388)
114 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
djay 2 für iPhone
djay 2 für iPhone
Musik
iPhone
(874)
72 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Navichord - intuitive chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Navichord - intuitive chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Musik
iPad
(19)
35 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €
StudioTrack
StudioTrack
Musik
iPad
(12)
73 MB
9,99 €
6,99 €

Kinder

Dr. Panda Busfahrer
Dr. Panda Busfahrer
Bildung
universal
(84)
166 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Dr. Pandas Rummel
Dr. Pandas Rummel
Bildung
universal
(6)
234 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Logik Spielplatz
Logik Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(15)
30 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(130)
71 MB
5,99 €
1,99 €
Traumjob Tierärztin - Meine erste Kleintierpraxis
Traumjob Tierärztin - Meine erste Kleintierpraxis
Spiele
universal
(49)
134 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig